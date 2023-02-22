Metro & Crime

Rivers: Police nab 4 women for kidnapping, selling 4-year-old child

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…arrest 2 others for alleged human trafficking

 

Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt The Rivers State Police Command has arrested four women for allegedly kidnapping and trafficking in Afam, in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe- Koko, in a statement disclosed that one of the suspects, who knows the victim very well had lured the infant to the other suspects. Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, added that the women, aged between 19 and 26 were arrested on their way to Aba in Abia State where they intended to sell the child.

 

She said, “The Rivers State Police have arrested one Victoria Okon, 23, Jessica Ndifreke, 26, Charity Samuel, 19 and Chinaza Daniel,  25, in connection with the abduction of a four-year-old boy, Unique Tan Timitoms at Afam. Victoria, who is known by the victim was said to have lured him to the other suspects.

 

“The suspects were eventually arrested while trying to transport their victim to Aba. “Meanwhile, the victim has been reunited with his parents,” it added, even as it admonishes all residents of the state to be cautious in exposing their children to neighbours and friends they do not truly know.

 

Also, she said that two persons have been arrested by detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department for allegedly kidnapping and trafficking a 15-year-old girl to Lagos for prostitution

She stated, “Detectives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested one Mary Samson in connection with the abduction and trafficking of one Favour Cleopas (f), 15 years old on the 29th January 2023.

“The suspect allegedly took the victim to Lagos State on 5th February, 2023 for prostitution. “Investigation revealed that the

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Court sentences oil thief to 2 years in jail

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has sentenced an oil thief, Francis Ezeakolam to two years imprisonment for dealing in petroleum products without an appropriate licence. Thecourt, presided over by Justice E. A. ObileconvictedEzeakolam, who had pleaded “guilty” to a one count charge, for alleged illegal oil dealing. Obile […]
Metro & Crime

Imo: Popular Bongo musician, Ababanna, in police net for alleged rape of 12-year-old girl

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi  OWERRI 

A popular musician in Owerri, Uba Obinna Agbaso, whose stage name is ‘Ababanna’, is currently cooling off in a police division at Agbala in Owerri North Council Area of Imo State following his alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl. Ababanna, who allegedly serially raped the underaged girl, was said to have forcibly had carnal knowledge […]
Metro & Crime

We’ll get Plateau monarch’s killers, says Lalong

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has given an assurance that the killers of a traditional ruler, the Acting Gwom Rwey Foron, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, would be arrested and made to face justice. Jang was murdered in his home at Rasat community of Foron in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area. Lalong, said in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica