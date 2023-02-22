Rivers: Police nab 4 women for kidnapping, selling 4-year-old child

…arrest 2 others for alleged human trafficking

Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt The Rivers State Police Command has arrested four women for allegedly kidnapping and trafficking in Afam, in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe- Koko, in a statement disclosed that one of the suspects, who knows the victim very well had lured the infant to the other suspects. Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, added that the women, aged between 19 and 26 were arrested on their way to Aba in Abia State where they intended to sell the child.

She said, “The Rivers State Police have arrested one Victoria Okon, 23, Jessica Ndifreke, 26, Charity Samuel, 19 and Chinaza Daniel, 25, in connection with the abduction of a four-year-old boy, Unique Tan Timitoms at Afam. Victoria, who is known by the victim was said to have lured him to the other suspects.

“The suspects were eventually arrested while trying to transport their victim to Aba. “Meanwhile, the victim has been reunited with his parents,” it added, even as it admonishes all residents of the state to be cautious in exposing their children to neighbours and friends they do not truly know.

Also, she said that two persons have been arrested by detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department for allegedly kidnapping and trafficking a 15-year-old girl to Lagos for prostitution

She stated, “Detectives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested one Mary Samson in connection with the abduction and trafficking of one Favour Cleopas (f), 15 years old on the 29th January 2023.

“The suspect allegedly took the victim to Lagos State on 5th February, 2023 for prostitution. “Investigation revealed that the

