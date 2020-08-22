Rivers Police rescue woman after three days in

A woman identified as Mrs Chizoba Eke, who was declared missing in Rivers State, has been found, days after she was abducted. Chizoba was recovered from a well on Thursday in an uncompleted building at Igwuruta community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state. The mother of two, who was kidnapped from her home along with her sixmonth- old baby on Monday, was thrown into the well after severe beatings by her abductor. Luck, however, ran out on the suspect when he was intercepted with his victim’s baby by a team of policemen on a ‘stop and search’ operation at Omerelu, a boundary community between Rivers and Imo States. Chizoba’s husband, Eke Eke, confirmed his wife’s abduction and rescue to Channels Television on Friday. He disclosed that he was invited by the police to come to identify the baby, having lodged a complaint about his missing wife and baby.
