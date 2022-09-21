Rivers police warn IPMAN against disrupting petrol distribution

The Rivers State Police Command has warned the state chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, to desist from actions capable of disrupting the distribution of petroleum products in the state.

A few days ago, there were long queues in Port Harcourt and neighbouring towns after petroleum tanker drivers withdrew their services over alleged harassment by security operatives, whom they accused of extorting money from them.

A faction of IPMAN in the state had staged a protest at Government House, Port Harcourt, which was dismissed by another faction of the association.

Spokesperson of Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, while calling on residents of the state to discountenance the protest, reassured the public that whoever does anything to stop the smooth supply of petroleum products in this state, will be brought to book.

