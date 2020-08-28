Sports

Rivers rejects NFF ’s league verdict, heads to CAS

…queries Pinnick’s trip to Abia

Rivers State Government, owners of Rivers United Football Club has rejected the outcome of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Committee’s report that endorsed the decision of League Management Company (LMC) to place Enyimba ahead of the club in the final standing of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table. This is just as the government queried the recent trip of NFF’s president, Amaju Pinnick to Abia State last week Friday, only for the Football Committee to submit its position on Monday.

Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, stated while receiving the newly elected executive of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Rivers chapter on a courtesy visit at his office in Port Harcourt. Iyaye listed eight grounds of objections to the report of the NFF’s Football Committee, pointing out that “in the circumstances, we are constrained to express our deep reservations about certain half-truths, deliberate distortion of facts and obvious misinformation.” On the Committee’s claim that the clubs were duly carried along and voted twice in the final decision to end the league and use the PPG system, he stated that “The truth is that Rivers United Football Club never objected to the PPG, and continues to support the PPG system as agreed by the majority of the Clubs.

Our position has always been that, rather than use an inconclusive head-to-head to separate two teams tied on points, the rules guiding the operations of the NPFL states that ‘goal difference’ shall be the first option to be used in separating teams that are tied on the same points, followed by ‘higher goals scored’ and lastly, head-to-head. We are only against the selective application of the Rules.” The sports commissioner argued that Rivers United has a genuine case based on facts but were only being denied their rights owing to attempts by some people to deliberately shortchange the club.

