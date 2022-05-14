News

Rivers Reps member re-arraigned despite bail by court

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

A mild drama played out yesterday at the Rivers State judiciary complex after Hon. Farah Dagogo, was arraigned at a state High Court despite being granted bail by a Federal High Court. Justice E. Obile had granted Dagogo bail in fundamental rights action and ex parte application sought by his legal team, ordering among others, the state Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal and Investigation Department, Deputy Superintendent of Police, the state’s Attorney General to release Dagogo from police detention and restore his personal liberty.

Despite the court order, Dagogo, who was recently remanded in police custody, following an order made by a Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, presided over by Chief Magistrate Amadi Nna, was rearranged at state High Court presided by Justice Chiwendu Nworgu. The lawmaker, a governorship aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was brought to court almost lifeless and unable to take a plea. Dagogo was subsequently remanded in prison after Nworgu adjourned the case to May 16. The media aide to the lawmaker, Ibrahim Lawal, accused the state government of deliberately flouting a valid court order in a bid to keep the lawmaker in detention.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria Health sector Key Stakeholders meet to find solutions to challenges facing The sector.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

SGF Boss Mustapha declares open Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum meeting. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has reiterated the need for a drastic reform in the Nigeria Health sector using the window of opportunity which COVID-19 has brought that have made Government give special attention to the health sector, calling on […]
News

Ishaku signs Taraba’s 2021 Appropriation bill into law

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State has signed the State 2021 Appropriation Bill into law.   At a short but impressive ceremony at the Taraba State Government House in Abuja, Governor Ishaku said with the passage of the budget, Government was ready to hit the ground running with its implementation. He commended members of […]
News Top Stories

Gunmen raze state CID Umuahia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Gunmen yesterday burnt down the Abia State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), of the State Police Command at Umuagu Ibeku, Umuahia the state capital. The extent of damage could not be immediately ascertained.   This is coming days after the DIG in charge of Operations in the Nigerian Police and the Coordinating DIG South […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica