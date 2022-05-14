Rivers Reps member re-arraigned despite bail by court

A mild drama played out yesterday at the Rivers State judiciary complex after Hon. Farah Dagogo, was arraigned at a state High Court despite being granted bail by a Federal High Court. Justice E. Obile had granted Dagogo bail in fundamental rights action and ex parte application sought by his legal team, ordering among others, the state Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal and Investigation Department, Deputy Superintendent of Police, the state’s Attorney General to release Dagogo from police detention and restore his personal liberty.

Despite the court order, Dagogo, who was recently remanded in police custody, following an order made by a Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, presided over by Chief Magistrate Amadi Nna, was rearranged at state High Court presided by Justice Chiwendu Nworgu. The lawmaker, a governorship aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was brought to court almost lifeless and unable to take a plea. Dagogo was subsequently remanded in prison after Nworgu adjourned the case to May 16. The media aide to the lawmaker, Ibrahim Lawal, accused the state government of deliberately flouting a valid court order in a bid to keep the lawmaker in detention.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...