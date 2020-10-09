Rivers: Residents plead with FG, Wike to end killings

Some residents of Asarama community in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State yesterday pleaded with the Federal Government and state government-led by Governor Nyesom Wike, to end the incessant killings in their community unleashed on them by some unknown gunmen.

The residents, who spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital, recalled that many of the people had fled the community in droves over the killings. Similarly, they also complained of abuse and extortion by the unknown men in uniforms, and appealed to the Federal Government, the Rivers State Government and the state Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan to come to their rescue. One of the residents of the community, who identified himself simply as James, lamented how the community was allegedly thrown into mourning on Sunday, when some gunmen attacked three fishing settlements, resulting in the death of two children.

He said: “They came into the fishing settlements that belong to the Asarama community in six gunboats and seven speedboats and destroyed the people’s fishing equipment and other personal belongings.

