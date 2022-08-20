Rivers seals business premises of Omehia, Opara’s loyalists

Business premises, mainly hotels and filling stations belonging to some stalwarts of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were sealed yesterday in Port Harcourt by a team of security operatives, while several persons were arrested.

The business premises are to belong to known loyalists and allies of former Governor Celestine Omehia and former Deputy Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Sir Austin Okpara, both of whom have fallen out with Governor Nyesom Wike for supporting PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. The facilities sealed are Preray Hotel at Eagle Island, Priscy’s Bar in Elekahia and Mega Tool Filling Station along Ojoto Street in the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt. Wike had in a state-wide broadcast threatened to seal hotels where he alleged that some politicians use in recruiting cultists and ex-convicts to cause mayhem in the state over their 2023 political ambitions.

The sealed filling station is reportedly owned by a member of the House of Representatives, Chinyere Igwe, a known ally of Opara, who is a staunch supporter of Atiku. Also, a hotel said to be owned by Ikenda Chinda, a relative of Austin Opara, has also been sealed off. Igwe, while reacting to the development on Friday, said the action of security agencies sealing his filling station is “politically motivated”. The Rivers State Police Command was yet to officially speak on the incident, but sources in the command, who are not authorised to comment on the development, have confirmed the clampdown.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...