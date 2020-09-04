Rivers signs contracts for 330,000-cubic-metre potable water

The Rivers Government on Monday signed contracts for the rehabilitation and upgrading of water supply for Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas respectively. The project is expected to upgrade 496 kilometres of pipes that will ensure the flow of 330,000 cubic metres of potable water daily upon completion.

The project is also expected to create 1,200 direct jobs as well as 5,000 indirect jobs. Speaking at the ceremony, Gov. Nyesom Wike advised the contractors handling the projects to stick to agreed standard. Wike urged the contractors to mobilise to site in preparatory for the expected project inauguration on Oct. 1. He said that his administration would not compromise on job’s quality and timely delivery of contracts to be financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

“The Commissioner of Water Resources and Rural Development and the Managing Director of Port Harcourt Water Corporation (PHWC) should engage AfDB with a view to getting the Bank to finance 100 per cent of the cost of the project net taxes.

“I am aware that the loan closing date is April 2021. I am directing the commissioner and the managing di- Another different faces at the event Wike rector to submit application to the Federal Ministry of Finance and AfDB to extend the duration of the loan by two years to enable full implementation of all components of the urban water sector reform.

“They should further engage AfDB with a view to restoring the works at Trans-Amadi, Abuloma, Woji and Elelenwo regrettably cancelled by other development partners.’’ Wike said that his administration had opened a new phase of commitment to reposition water supply services across the state. He noted that thousands of the people of Rivers would be engaged directly and indirectly throughout the life span of the project. Also, the Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo- Jaja, said the project would have four new devices reservoirs located at Rumuola, Diobu, Moscow and Borikiri in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor. The commissioner said there would be eight elevated tanks with capacity of about 1,000 to 1,500 cubic metres of water and about 17 boreholes in about six cluster areas connected to water treatment plants.

The Managing Director of PHWC, Chief Ibibia Walter, said his team had worked assiduously within eight months to secure the contractors trusted to execute the project. Walter signed on behalf of the State Government, while Chen Kangle signed for CGC Nigeria limited, Yang Gengqi signed for Top International Engineering Corporation and Iskandar Taslakian signed for Mothercat Limited. Walter thanked Gov. Wike for his commitment to ensure that Rivers’ rural dwellers accessed potable water.

Speaking for CGC Nigeria limited, Kangle, who expressed gratitude to the governor for the trust in his company to handle the projects, assured of timely delivery. Also speaking, Gengqi said the group had been in Nigeria since 2017 and were confident to deliver a quality project. Also, Taslakian said that Mothercat Limited would engage indigenous workers.

