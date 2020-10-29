Rivers Sports Council gets permanent site after 51 years

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has approved the relocation of the State Sports Council to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex, Igwuruta-Ali as its permanent site. The Commissioner for Sports, Barr. Boma Iyaye, who disclosed this in an interview with Newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the approval for the relocation of the Council to a permanent site after its 51 years of existence signaled a new dawn in Sports promotion and development in Rivers State.

Established by Edict No. 4 of 1969 as amended in 1972, the Rivers State Sports Council had its initial office complex at a bungalow owned by then Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA) premises, using the Isaac Boro Park and the Port Harcourt Club Fields for training and local competitions.

The Council later transited to the Hotel Olympia, Old Rivers State House of Assembly, Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex (popularly known as The Civic Centre) and presently at the Basket Ball Hostel, Port Harcourt.

The Sports Commissioner said the transit nature of the Council’s head office adversely affected its effort in preparing for championships and other national and international competitions. According to him, the Council’s transit head office also created major problems including communication challenges, disruption of effective implementation of policies and programmes in planning, training and execution, as well as resulted in damage to records, documents, materials and equipment.

