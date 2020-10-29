Sports

Rivers Sports Council gets permanent site after 51 years

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has approved the relocation of the State Sports Council to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex, Igwuruta-Ali as its permanent site. The Commissioner for Sports, Barr. Boma Iyaye, who disclosed this in an interview with Newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the approval for the relocation of the Council to a permanent site after its 51 years of existence signaled a new dawn in Sports promotion and development in Rivers State.

Established by Edict No. 4 of 1969 as amended in 1972, the Rivers State Sports Council had its initial office complex at a bungalow owned by then Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA) premises, using the Isaac Boro Park and the Port Harcourt Club Fields for training and local competitions.

The Council later transited to the Hotel Olympia, Old Rivers State House of Assembly, Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex (popularly known as The Civic Centre) and presently at the Basket Ball Hostel, Port Harcourt.

The Sports Commissioner said the transit nature of the Council’s head office adversely affected its effort in preparing for championships and other national and international competitions. According to him, the Council’s transit head office also created major problems including communication challenges, disruption of effective implementation of policies and programmes in planning, training and execution, as well as resulted in damage to records, documents, materials and equipment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Coutinho wants Premier League return – agent

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona-owned Philippe Coutinho is keen on a return to the Premier League, his agent, Kia Joorabchian has claimed, with the likes of Arsenal, Leicester and Tottenham all reported to have an interest. The Brazil international is currently on loan with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who will face Coutinho’s parent club in the quarter finals […]
Sports

Messi faces hefty fine for missing training

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Barca Board split over negotiations with want away star Absentee Lionel Messi may rake up penalty to the tune of €595,000. According to Diario Sport, Barcelona have the right to suspend Messi’s salary if he keeps missing the training sessions without a good cause. A fine up to seven per cent of his monthly salary is one of the […]
Sports

Ozil to Arsenal: Bring back Gunnersaurus, I will pay his wages

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil is riding to the rescue of the redundant Gunnersaurus as he offers to pay the mascot’s wages in full if the club reinstate him. Jerry Quy, the man inside the giant green costume, has been made redundant by Arsenal after serving as the dinosaur mascot for 27 years, reports metro.co.uk. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: