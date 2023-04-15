Rivers Supplementary Poll Mar By Voter Apathy

The supplementary election held in Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2 in Rivers State was on Saturday marred by voters’ apathy.

New Telegraph reports that voter discrimination was rampant and only a few voters were seen in their respective polling units.

It was gathered that only six voters had been accredited in the St. Andrews Primary School in Ward 11, Unit 24 in Diobu, Port Harcourt, as of 9:44 a.m., and only 12 voters had been accredited in Unit 25 as of 9:50 a.m.

However, in Unit 27, the situation was different as 28 persons were accredited at 9:46 am.

Also in Ward 5, Units 8 and 9, Open Space in Creek Road, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and voting materials arrived early but as of 9:53 am, no voter had cast a vote.

In Unit 29, Ward 10 of PHALGA which has over 700 voting population, only three persons had cast their vote as of 10:03 am, while in Units 30 and 64, no voter had been accreditated.

In Ward 10, Units 41 and 42, Mile 3, accreditation started at 8:30 am but by 10:30 am, only four persons had cast their votes in a polling unit with 709 voters.

Unit 42, as of 10:04 am, only three persons had voted in a polling unit with 704 registered voters. In Ward 10, Unit 71, accreditation started at 8:50 am, but as of 10:07 am, only one person had cast a vote.

Two army patrol vans with armed personnel were stationed in front of the RAC Center at the Elekahia Primary School at about 12:45 pm when our correspondent visited the area.

In Khana Local Government Area, voting and accreditation commenced in Ward 7, Unit 15 in the Bagha community.

Also in Ward 4, and Unit 5 in the Sogho community, voting and accreditation were going on simultaneously.

Our correspondent reports that earlier, a town crier went around Lumene+Bagha Community, urging registered voters to come out and vote.

In Khana LGA, there was a huge presence of security personnel which several voters complained about and touted as akin to being in a war situation.

Speaking on the huge security presence, a registered voter who gave his name as Savior queried, “Why is there so much presence of security operatives here?

“This alone can scare voters from coming out. Are we in a war situation? It is not necessary and you can see that our people are afraid of coming out,” he remarked.

But speaking with newsmen, the Chairman of Khana LGA, Dr. Thomas Bariere, said the presence of the security personnel was to discourage any form of violence, going by the experience recorded during the main elections which held in the area last month.

Barriere explained, “In order to guide against a repeat of what happened that led to this rescheduled election security operatives would have to be deployed in their numbers to secure the area, election materials, and personnel, so that the process will be peaceful.

“The voters are ready and they are voting as you can see they are going to their different polling units.

“Thank God the BVAS is working fine and fast. And we are confident that within the time given by the INEC voting will start and conclude,” he noted.