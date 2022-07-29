News

Rivers takes over prosecution of pastor for allegedly defiling girl, 16

The Rivers State government has taken overall the prosecution of Pastor Felix Okpara Duruebube, the founder of Mercy House Church International, who is accused of defiling a 16-year-old girl The office of the Attorney- General and Commissioner of Justice will henceforth handle the police charges against him following an alleged leaked audio conversation between Duruebube and the girl in question. The said sexual offence is punishable under Section 32(1) (2) of the Child Rights Act CAP 50 Law of Rivers State, 2003, and being cited by the Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA) to prosecute him.

The alleged leaked audio is being taken as evidence that would support the allegation against the cleric, who had earlier denied the allegation of defilement. A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, presided by Chief Magistrate N. Anugbum had remanded him at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre, and adjourned the case till August 18. Duruebube had pleaded not guilty and was granted bail with two sureties in the like sum of N2 million, but was sent to the correctional facility because he could not meet the bail conditions.

 

