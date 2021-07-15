Rivers: Teachers allege neglect 10 years after promotional exam

Teachers in Rivers State, under their umbrella union, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Rivers State chapter have decried the alleged neglect of their welfare by the state government, stressing that 10 years after writing their promotional examinations the results are yet to be released.

The state NUT Chairman, Lucky Nkpogone, who spoke in Port Har-court, the state capital, on the sidelines of the state’s Quadrennial Delegate Congress, also condemned what he described as the non-payment of February and March 2016 salaries of some teachers in the state. Nkpogone, who regretted that teachers fully participated during the promotional examinations, which he noted was conducted in 2011, however, noted that they had remained stagnant since then as the results of the promotion examination had not been released let alone their promotion.

The state NUT Chairman also faulted the non-employment of more teachers into the school system since the last recruitment exercise was carried out several years ago, saying that the state wing of NUT is not a “toothless bulldog” as being called by some members.

