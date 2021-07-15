News

Rivers: Teachers allege neglect 10 years after promotional exam

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Teachers in Rivers State, under their umbrella union, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Rivers State chapter have decried the alleged neglect of their welfare by the state government, stressing that 10 years after writing their promotional examinations the results are yet to be released.

The state NUT Chairman, Lucky Nkpogone, who spoke in Port Har-court, the state capital, on the sidelines of the state’s Quadrennial Delegate Congress, also condemned what he described as the non-payment of February and March 2016 salaries of some teachers in the state. Nkpogone, who regretted that teachers fully participated during the promotional examinations, which he noted was conducted in 2011, however, noted that they had remained stagnant since then as the results of the promotion examination had not been released let alone their promotion.

The state NUT Chairman also faulted the non-employment of more teachers into the school system since the last recruitment exercise was carried out several years ago, saying that the state wing of NUT is not a “toothless bulldog” as being called by some members.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Exports: Stakeholders tackle govt over inadequate training for SMEs

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Critical stakeholders in export and trade sectors have slammed governments at different levels, saying that made- in- Nigeria- goods have not gained enough export recognition due to inadequate training for small and medium enterprises operators. One of the stakeholders, Dr. Sam Zuga, who was recently a special guest at the Arahah famers market, said Nigerian […]
News Top Stories

Tambuwal begins consultations ahead of 2023 presidency

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Sokoto State governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, might have begun consultations for the 2023 presidency. The former Speaker of the House of Representatives met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Ota, Abeokuta, behind closed doors over the weekend.   He held similar discussions with former Minister of Defence, Lt-Gen. Theophilous Danjuma, and former President of […]
News

Legislative work, collective responsibility –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the 9th House of Representatives consider governance as the collective effort of all the 360 members of the House. The speaker stated this while addressing a delegation of nine royal fathers from Epe federal constituency of Lagos State, who paid him a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica