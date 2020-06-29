News

Rivers’ threats: Silence of IGP, DG DSS worrisome – PDP

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as worrisome, the silence of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, on the threats of violence by feuding factions in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unleash terror in Rivers state.

 

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, regretted that the security agencies were yet to take any action to stop the factions from using the state as a battleground for their violent tussle.

 

“It is also instructive to note that the failure of the security agencies to pull in members of the gangs and their sponsors is emboldening them.
“Our party charges the IGP and the DG of DSS to note that given the strategic status of Rivers State to the economy of our nation, our security forces ought to know that threats by feuding APC leaders and their gangs to cause a breakdown of law and order in the state must not be taken for granted,” PDP said.

 

The party noted the scourge of insurgency, banditry, marauders, kidnappers and other criminal gangs ravaging various parts of our country.

 

It therefore urged the police and the DSS to take action and prevent threat to peace in any form in Rivers State.

