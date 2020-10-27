Metro & Crime

Rivers: ‘Three cops, four others killed in IPOB’s protest’

Police in Rivers State yesterday paraded 21 suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) for violent protests. The olive said the protests led to loss of seven lives, among them three policemen, and destruction of properties.

The state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, told journalists that the IPOB suspects were arrested in Oyigbo and Port Harcourt local government areas. He said three police officers – an inspector and two sergeants – were killed by the armed hoodlums while four suspects also died Mukwn warned those who find pleasure in destroying private and public property to have a rethink or risk being apprehended.

He said: “Recall that on the 21/10/2020 about 21:30hrs hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the guise of #ENDSARS PROTESTS, invaded Oyigbo Local Government Area where they launched senseless and mindless attacks on the Area Command, Oyigbo and Afam Police Stations and burnt down the three stations. “They also went to the adjoining Eberi-Omuma Local Government Area where they attacked the Umuebulu Police Station.

In all the attacks, several vehicles were burnt and three policemen were hacked to death and burnt to ashes. “In another attack at the Mile One Police Station the same day, the rampaging IPOB members still acting under the guise of #ENDSARS protests made frantic attempts at burning the station but were, however, repelled by the superior firepower of the police where four of them were fatally wounded and eight of them arrested immediately.

“In the course of investigations, on Saturday 24/10/2020 I led commanders of the sister security agencies to the scenes where we had an on-the-spot assessment of the damage done to lives and property. “Consequently, deployments were made to forestall further breakdown of law and order. And as we speak there is relative peace in the Oyigbo Local Government Area, as we will continue to closely monitor the area amidst the curfew imposed by the state government.

“Number of suspects arrested – 21, number of policemen killed – three, number of stations burnt – three, all under Oyigbo Area Command. Number of stations vandalised -one, number of hoodlums killed – four.”

