Rivers to access CBN’s N15bn Infrastructure Fund

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comments Off on Rivers to access CBN’s N15bn Infrastructure Fund

The Rivers State Government yesterday given the go-ahead by the State Executive Council to access N15 billion facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Infrastructure Fund. The Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, who briefed journalists at Government House, Port Harcourt after the Executive Council meeting, said the money would be used for the completion of three projects. They are Oyigbo- Okoloma road; Chokocho- Igbodo road and construction of the 10th flyover in Rumuokwurushi- Elimgbu. Kamalu said: “The Council in her deliberations at the Executive Council meeting today (Wednesday) approved that the Rivers State Government should access the Central Bank of Nigeria Infrastructure Support Facility to the tune of N15billion.”

 

PIB: Nigeria loses $235bn to delayed passage – Omo-Agege

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Deputy President of the Senate (DSP), Ovie Omo-Agege, has disclosed that Nigeria has lost an estimated $235 billion to the delayed passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), a piece of legislation designed to improve transparency and efficiency as well as boost investments in the petroleum industry in the country. Omo-Agege, who made the disclosure […]
Four Killed as two kidnapped Zamfara College staff, student escape

Posted on Author Angela Chukwu Folashade Apetuje and Zaynab Tijani

No fewer than two members of staff and one student were among the abducted victims of Zamfara College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura, who escaped from their abductors’ den and returned to the college.   The Deputy Provost of the College, Ali Atitaking  ku, while speaking with journalists yesterday, said: “Two staff and one […]
W’Bank: COVID-19 may destabilise Nigerian lenders

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…says pandemic’ll push 5m Nigerians into poverty in 2020 Nigeria’s banking system is at risk of being destabilised as the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic triggers what might be the worst recession since the 1980s for Africa’s largest economy, the World Bank has said. In its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report released yesterday, the World […]

