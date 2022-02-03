Rivers to access CBN’s N15bn Infrastructure Fund

The Rivers State Government yesterday given the go-ahead by the State Executive Council to access N15 billion facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Infrastructure Fund. The Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, who briefed journalists at Government House, Port Harcourt after the Executive Council meeting, said the money would be used for the completion of three projects. They are Oyigbo- Okoloma road; Chokocho- Igbodo road and construction of the 10th flyover in Rumuokwurushi- Elimgbu. Kamalu said: “The Council in her deliberations at the Executive Council meeting today (Wednesday) approved that the Rivers State Government should access the Central Bank of Nigeria Infrastructure Support Facility to the tune of N15billion.”

