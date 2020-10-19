Sports

Rivers to inaugurate committee on Wike Pre-season Soccer Tourney

The Rivers State Ministry of Sports will on Monday, October 19, inaugurate a committee to organise the 2nd edition of the Governor Wike Pre-Season Tournament.
The inauguration, expected to be performed by the Rivers Sports Commissioner, Hon Boma Iyaye, at the Conference Room of the Ministry, will have in attendance the Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo, FA Chairman in Rivers State, Chris Green, among others.
Members of the Committee are:
i) Bashir Badawiy – Chairman
ii) Benjamin Akobo – Alternate Chairman
iii) Karika Dima – Member (Technical)
iv) Chuks Ezeji – Member (Venue)
v) Olalekan Ige – Member (Publicity)
vi) Bright Ogude – Member (Club Liaison)
Vii) Chris Dorya – Member (Security)
viii) Sepribo Gilbert – Secretary
The pre-season tournament is expected to have 16 teams, drawn from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) and Nigeria National League (NNL).
The tournament is primarily aimed at preparing Nigerian clubs ahead of the 2020/2021 NPFL season and CAF Club competitions.
The state-owned football club, Rivers United is among the teams participating at the tournament that would afford the team the opportunity to test its strength against other clubs.

Reporter

