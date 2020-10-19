Sports

Rivers to inaugurate committee on Wike pre-season Soccer Tourney

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Rivers State Ministry of Sports will on Monday, October 19, 2020, inaugurate a committee to organise the 2nd edition of Gov Wike Pre-Season Tournament. The inauguration, expected to be performed by the Rivers Sports Commissioner, Hon Boma Iyaye, at the Conference Room of the Ministry, will have in attendance the Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo, FA Chairman in Rivers State, Chris Green, among others.

Members of the Committee are:
i) Bashir Badawiy – Chairman
ii) Benjamin Akobo – Alternate Chairman
iii) Karika Dima – Member (Technical)
iv) Chuks Ezeji – Member (Venue)
v) Olalekan Ige – Member (Publicity)
vi) Bright Ogude – Member (Club Liaison)
Vii) Chris Dorya – Member (Security)
viii) Sepribo Gilbert – Secretary

The pre-season tournament is expected to have 16 teams, drawn from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) and Nigeria National League (NNL). The tournament is primarily aimed at preparing Nigerian clubs ahead of the 2020/2021 NPFL season and CAF Club competitions. The state-owned football club, Rivers United is among the teams participating at the tournament that would afford the team the opportunity to test its strength against other clubs.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ajibade Babalade’s death, untimely, painful – 3SC laments

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

SPORTS (pix: Ajibade Babalade) Hit by the untimely death of one of their former player, the entire Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan family is mourning the departure to a journey of no return of its Team Manager, Ajibade Babalade who passed on at 48 on Friday. The club described the news of his […]
Sports

Inter open talks with Chelsea over buying Palmieri

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter have opened negotiations with Chelsea over buying the left-back Emerson Palmieri. Antonio Conte is keen to add the Italy international to his squad, having signed him for Chelsea in January 2018, and the Serie A club are prepared to offer €20m (£18m). Emerson would consider the move because he is not a guaranteed […]
Sports

Eagles to play two friendlies in Portugal September

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Super Eagles could be returning to action in September as the Nigeria Football Federation has revealed plans to host two friendlies for the team. Nigeria, like other countries, has had their international footballing activities halted since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Eagles are set to play two friendly games during the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: