Rivers to Petersiide: Amaechi started waterfront demolition, not Wike

The Rivers State government has accused the former Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, of pretending that the demolition of the Port Harcourt waterfront started with the administration of Governor Nyewom Wike, noting that former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi started it to check the activities of criminals.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, who made the remark following Peterside’s criticism of Wike for demolishing the waterfront, said Peterside was part of the then APC government that ‘demolished Abonnema Waterfront, but also Njemanze, Elechi Beach and Nanka Waterfront.’

He said the former commissioner for works was merely shedding crocodile’s tears over the demolition in a bid to distract Wike from achieving his plans of improving security in the state.

