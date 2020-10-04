Rivers tops as NCDC records 160 new COVID-19 infections

Rivers was top of the list of new states with coronavirus infections on Saturday, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 160 new cases in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency confirmed the new cases in its update for October 3, 2020.

While 42 new positive samples were confirmed in Rivers, Lagos recorded the second highest figure with 32 cases, followed by Plateau with 21.

Anambra, Abia and Oyo had the least cases for Saturday with one infection each.

A total of 125 people were discharged, increasing the recovery count to 50,718.

Meanwhile, after a 48-hour break of no new death, one person was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday, and fatalities rose to 1,113.

With more than 530,000 samples now tested over the past seven months, out of a total of 59,287 COVID-19 infections confirmed across the country, 7,456 are still active cases.

However, Lagos still has the highest number of active cases in the country with 4,181 patients, followed by Oyo with 798, Plateau with 767, FCT with 683, and Rivers with 124.

Kogi and Anambra are currently the only states with no active case of the coronavirus.

BREAKDOWN

160 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Rivers-42

Lagos-32

Plateau-21

FCT-18

Kaduna-14

Ogun-11

Katsina-10

Kwara-3

Ondo-3

Imo-3

Anambra-1

Abia-1

Oyo-1

*59,287 confirmed

50,718 discharged

1,113 deaths

