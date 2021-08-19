News

Rivers: Two dead, policeman injured as car burst into flames

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Two persons have been confirmed dead while a senior police officer was injured following an accident involving two cars in Elele- Alimini in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State. Sources said that the police officer was rushed to the hospital shortly after the accident and was currently receiving treatments. One of the cars was said to be heavily loaded with petroleum products, and that the moment the accident occurred, the car carrying fuel caught fire. The business of smuggling petroleum products that were sourced outside the official channels, called ‘bunkering’ and known in local parlance as kpofire, was not uncommon in the state despite the barrier of smugglers coming face to face with security operatives. The vehicle that caught fire and burnt the two occupants to death instantly was said to be heading to Ahoada, which was not far to the boundary between Rivers and Bayelsa states.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia Police Command assures residents of crime-free yuletide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Abia State Police Command yesterday vowed to double its efforts to ensure the state was secured notwithstanding rise in violent crimes in Aba and other areas after the #EndSARS protest. The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said this while addressing journalists in Aba after a committee set up by the […]
News

WHO wants strong COVID-19 safety measures ahead of air travel resumption

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 As African countries begin to reopen borders and air spaces, it is crucial that governments take effective measures to mitigate the risk of a surge in infections due to the resumption of commercial flights and airport operations. Many African governments acted swiftly, implementing confinement and travel restrictions in the early days of the pandemic. […]
News

Assault: Labour shelves planned protest in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Monday prevailed on the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state to shelve its planned protest against an alleged assault of a pregnant woman, who was one of his aides. This was even as the governor vowed to unravel the truth, promising to look into the allegation against his […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica