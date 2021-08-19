Rivers: Two dead, policeman injured as car burst into flames

Two persons have been confirmed dead while a senior police officer was injured following an accident involving two cars in Elele- Alimini in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State. Sources said that the police officer was rushed to the hospital shortly after the accident and was currently receiving treatments. One of the cars was said to be heavily loaded with petroleum products, and that the moment the accident occurred, the car carrying fuel caught fire. The business of smuggling petroleum products that were sourced outside the official channels, called ‘bunkering’ and known in local parlance as kpofire, was not uncommon in the state despite the barrier of smugglers coming face to face with security operatives. The vehicle that caught fire and burnt the two occupants to death instantly was said to be heading to Ahoada, which was not far to the boundary between Rivers and Bayelsa states.

