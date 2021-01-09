RIVERS: Two drown as pirates attack boats

At least two persons are feared dead and two others injured after armed men suspected to be sea pirates attacked two boats along the waters of Aru-Gbanaama and Polokiri in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State. According to sources, the two were among 14 passengers that jumped into the water when the pirates attacked their boats, noting that the remaining 12 passengers managed to swim to safety, but that two of them sustained injuries. The sources added that the passengers were returning from Dema Okekpe community to Bonny main town when the pirates attacked the boats, robbing some of the passengers. One of the sources said that the first boat was attacked after its operator noticed that an object had found its way near the engine and was affecting the boat’s movement, forcing him to stop midway into the journey to attend to the said challenge.

The attacks of passengers by pirates on the Bonny waterway has become a regular occurrence despite the efforts of security operatives, including the Joint Task Force, and the police to curtail the menace of pirates. The Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, David Irimagha, who confirmed the incident said that security agencies had reacted to the distress calls from victims of the attacks. He added that the security agencies were on the trail of the perpetrators of the attacks with a view to apprehending them and making them face the wrath of the law. He said: “I will talk to the people of Bonny Local Government to have faith in the leadership of our government. As I speak to you, we are working with the security agencies to ensure that we put a final stop to this ugly incident that we have been experiencing.

“It has been on overtime, even before my emergence, but we are working tirelessly to end it. I want to commend the security agencies for their ability to answer all distress calls. They have been doing their bit to ensure that we have security,” he stated.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to parents and families of the dead. We recorded three persons missing. To be candid, we have found two dead already, we have not seen the remaining one making three. “They were supposed to come back, but the water has subsided. So they decided to wait during the late hours when the water came up and they had to go back to Bonny. Unfortunately, these ‘devils’ accosted and attacked them. “In fact, asked them to jump into the water. They (pirates) started maligning and beating some of them. At a point, they all jumped into the water.”

