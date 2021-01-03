Rivers United compound Abia Warriors woe

Rivers United maintained their perfect start to the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a 1-0 away win over Abia Warriors at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba on Saturday. Fortune Omoniwari scored his second goal of the season for the Port Harcourt-based side in the 20th minute. He collected a fine pass and placed the ball into the bottom right corner beyond the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper, Olorunleke Ojo. Abia Warriors were reduced to 10 men in the 73rd minute when Nelson Esor received his second yellow card for a poorly-timed tackle. The result was Rivers United’s second win of the season after a slim 1-0 win over Rangers International FC. They will welcome Kwara United in their next league game after their CAF Confederation Cup tie with Bloemfontein Celtic. Abia Warriors on the other hand will travel to play Akwa United in their next game.
Related Articles
Mercedes aiming to start Hamilton contract talks in days
Mercedes expect to start contract talks with Lewis Hamilton in the next few days now the Briton has clinched a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship, team boss Toto Wolff has said. The 35-year-old Hamilton’s current deal ends next month, reports Reuters. “Flying back from a seventh drivers’ championship, you can’t talk about a […]
Mourinho: It’s hard to compete with clubs that ‘just break the rules’
José Mourinho has bemoaned the difficulty of being in competition with clubs that “just break the rules and forget the financial fair play”, as he outlined how he intended to reshape Tottenham into Champions League qualifiers. The Spurs manager was asked about the comments of Mikel Arteta, his counterpart at Arsenal, and whether he […]
Arteta needs FA Cup glory to launch Arsenal’s bid for stars
The way Mikel Arteta remembers it, Arsenal had wanted it too much. Before the 2014 FA Cup final against Hull, when he was the captain, everybody connected to the club could feel the weight of a nine-year trophy drought. But, perhaps more than that, they could feel the future of Arsène Wenger, the architect of […]
