Rivers United compound Abia Warriors woe

Rivers United maintained their perfect start to the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a 1-0 away win over Abia Warriors at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba on Saturday. Fortune Omoniwari scored his second goal of the season for the Port Harcourt-based side in the 20th minute. He collected a fine pass and placed the ball into the bottom right corner beyond the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper, Olorunleke Ojo. Abia Warriors were reduced to 10 men in the 73rd minute when Nelson Esor received his second yellow card for a poorly-timed tackle. The result was Rivers United’s second win of the season after a slim 1-0 win over Rangers International FC. They will welcome Kwara United in their next league game after their CAF Confederation Cup tie with Bloemfontein Celtic. Abia Warriors on the other hand will travel to play Akwa United in their next game.

