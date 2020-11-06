Rivers United, Lobi Stars open Wike Cup

The second edition of Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament kicks off tomorrow, Friday with continental campaigners, Rivers United and Lobi Stars slugging it out in the opening match.

The draws for the pre-season tourney, which held at the conference room of the Rivers State Ministry of Sports, had in attendance members of the organising committee, representatives of clubs and sports journalists.

In a brief remark, chairman of the organising committee, Bashir Badawiy stated that the tournament would be well organised to the admiration of all. He commended all the participating clubs for their commitment and determination to put their respective teams in top shape for the upcoming season. Member of the organising committee in charge of Technical, Dennis Dima, said the draws were made taking a lot of parameters into consideration. He assured of a fair tournament where all teams would be given a level playing field to fight for bragging rights. In Group A are Rivers United, Lobi Stars, Akwa United, Cynosure and Ottasolo FC. Group B has Abia Warriors, MFM, Bayelsa United, Goddosky FC and Udala FC.

Like this: Like Loading...