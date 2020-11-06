Sports

Rivers United, Lobi Stars open Wike Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The second edition of Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament kicks off tomorrow, Friday with continental campaigners, Rivers United and Lobi Stars slugging it out in the opening match.

The draws for the pre-season tourney, which held at the conference room of the Rivers State Ministry of Sports, had in attendance members of the organising committee, representatives of clubs and sports journalists.

In a brief remark, chairman of the organising committee, Bashir Badawiy stated that the tournament would be well organised to the admiration of all. He commended all the participating clubs for their commitment and determination to put their respective teams in top shape for the upcoming season. Member of the organising committee in charge of Technical, Dennis Dima, said the draws were made taking a lot of parameters into consideration. He assured of a fair tournament where all teams would be given a level playing field to fight for bragging rights. In Group A are Rivers United, Lobi Stars, Akwa United, Cynosure and Ottasolo FC. Group B has Abia Warriors, MFM, Bayelsa United, Goddosky FC and Udala FC.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

CAF postpones Champions League semi-final, final

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the postponement of this year’s African Champions League final and the semi-final second leg between Egypt’s Zamalek and Raja Casablanca of Morocco. Raja’s trip to Cairo for Sunday’s contest against Zamalek was in doubt after an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club in the run-up to the fixture. […]
Sports

UEFA League: Barca player tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine Barcelona players due to begin the preseason today, one of them has tested positive for COVID-19. The player has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home. The club has reported the matter to the relevant sporting and health […]
Sports

CBN Senior Tennis Open: Gov dangles N.5m before Junior tourney’s winners

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Winners at the Central Bank of Nigeria Junior Tennis Tournament who proceed to win at the Seniour CBN Tennis Open will earn extra N500,000, Saturday Telegraph has learnt. The Director of International Tennis Academy, the organisers of the junoiur tournament, Godwin Kienka, who made this announcement during the final of the 2020 edition of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: