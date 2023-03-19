Rivers United must keep CAF Cup momentum –Fuludu

Former international, Edema Fuludu, has urged Nigeria’s flagbearer on the continent, Rivers United, to remain focus and maintain the momentum as they continue to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup. The Nigeria Professional Football League champion remain the only club on the continent and on the verge of qualifying for the quarterfinal stage of the championship after recording nine points in their last four games and a win at home this weekend against CSM Diables Noirs will see them through to the last eight. CSM Diables Noirs is the only club to have defeated the Pride of Rivers since the start of the group stage, beating the coach Stanley Eguma led team 3-0 in the first game of the group stage. Speaking with our correspondent, Fuludu said despite starting badly, the team has shown that they have what it takes to win the trophy for Nigeria. “Rivers United is the pride of Rivers state. Football is very unpredictable, they started badly, they faltered and now they are at this point doing well,” he said. “They should also keep the momentum because this is a team that is very well motivated by the Rivers state government. I do hope that they make Nigerians proud because we have always not done well at the continental level where they expect us to do well. “I hope Rivers United is well motivated considering the governor by their side, the commissioner for sports also understands the game and hopefully they will make Nigeria proud. “I just want the NFF to support them because when they get support from the top it becomes a bit easier to win trophies at the continental level.”
