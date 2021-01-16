Sports

Rivers United set to return to winning ways

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…as NPFL MatchDay 5 take centre stage

Rivers United succumbed to their first defeat of the season on Wednesday after losing 1-0 to Wikki Tourists of Bauchi. Before the loss, the CAF Confederation Cup campaigner already won their first three games and were looking forward to making it four games but failed in Bauchi.

The coach of the team, Stanley Eguma, blamed the result on fatigue as he looked forward to the team bouncing back when they play at home against Heartland this weekend. Heartland on their part won their first game of the season during the midweek, beating eight-time NPFL champions, Enyimba 2-0. The biggest cracker of the weekend will be at the Agege Township stadium when MFM welcome Rangers to Lagos.

Buoyed by their 1-1 away result during the week, MFM will be hoping to make it a perfect record on their ground after defeating Warri Wolves and Sunshine Stars in their last two games of the season.

Nasarawa United remain the only team yet to taste defeat this campaign and they will be home against Katsina United while Dakkada FC will be the guests of Lobi Stars. Abia Warriors coach, Imama Amapakabo, will be hoping for a change of fortune when his team faceoff against FC IfeanyiUbah.

The Umuahia side is the only one yet to record a point after four games, the club lost their last home game 3-1 against Jigawa Golden Stars. After securing an away win during the week, Jigawa will be home to Kwara United with Enyimba hosting Kano Pillars. Other games of the weekend will be between Plateau United and Adamawa United in Jos with Akwa United playing at home against Wikki Tourists. Dakkada will be away to Lobi Stars same as Warri Wolves who will be the guests of Sunshine in Akure.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga: Messi watches as Barca held by Eibar

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona felt the absence of the injured Lionel Messi as they were held to a draw at home by struggling Eibar in La Liga on Tuesday. Martin Braithwaite missed a penalty in the first half before Eibar stunned their hosts by taking a 57th-minute lead through striker Kike Garcia, reports the BBC. Ousmane Dembele […]
Sports

Bundesliga: Rampant Bayern attack faces stingy Dortmund defence in ‘Klassiker’

Posted on Author Reporter

If there is one team that can stop Bayern Munich’s rampant attack, it would appear to be arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund. The two sides, who are level at the top of the Bundesliga with five wins and one defeat each from six games, meet in a German “Klassiker” on Saturday. It is a match which pits […]
Sports

Maradona: Tributes paid to football legend as Lineker Hope’s he will ‘find some comfort in the hands of God’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tributes are pouring in for the legendary footballer Diego Maradona, who has died at the age of 60. Former England star Gary Lineker, who famously played against Maradona in the World Cup quarter-final in 1986, described his opponent as “the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time”. Maradona’s infamous “hand of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica