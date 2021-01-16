Rivers United set to return to winning ways

…as NPFL MatchDay 5 take centre stage

Rivers United succumbed to their first defeat of the season on Wednesday after losing 1-0 to Wikki Tourists of Bauchi. Before the loss, the CAF Confederation Cup campaigner already won their first three games and were looking forward to making it four games but failed in Bauchi.

The coach of the team, Stanley Eguma, blamed the result on fatigue as he looked forward to the team bouncing back when they play at home against Heartland this weekend. Heartland on their part won their first game of the season during the midweek, beating eight-time NPFL champions, Enyimba 2-0. The biggest cracker of the weekend will be at the Agege Township stadium when MFM welcome Rangers to Lagos.

Buoyed by their 1-1 away result during the week, MFM will be hoping to make it a perfect record on their ground after defeating Warri Wolves and Sunshine Stars in their last two games of the season.

Nasarawa United remain the only team yet to taste defeat this campaign and they will be home against Katsina United while Dakkada FC will be the guests of Lobi Stars. Abia Warriors coach, Imama Amapakabo, will be hoping for a change of fortune when his team faceoff against FC IfeanyiUbah.

The Umuahia side is the only one yet to record a point after four games, the club lost their last home game 3-1 against Jigawa Golden Stars. After securing an away win during the week, Jigawa will be home to Kwara United with Enyimba hosting Kano Pillars. Other games of the weekend will be between Plateau United and Adamawa United in Jos with Akwa United playing at home against Wikki Tourists. Dakkada will be away to Lobi Stars same as Warri Wolves who will be the guests of Sunshine in Akure.

