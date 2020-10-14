Rivers United star blasts NFF over football lockdown

Rivers United player Ossy Martins has criticized the government for failing to lift the ban on domestic football, while the Super Eagles have returned to action. The former Kwara United forward said it is wrong for football to be lockdown in the country, while the national team is engaging in an international friendly abroad. He is unhappy that the Nigerian professional football league and other grassroots football activities have been on lockdown since March, while the Super Eagles played their second game in four days.

“Our football is locked in Nigeria and our national team is not locked abroad to play against Tunisia and Algeria. What’s the fate of the local players, grassroots players, and upcoming stars?” Martins said in an emotional statement released via his social media handle.

