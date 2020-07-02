Sports

Rivers Utd clears outstanding liabilities owed former player

The management of Rivers United Football Club has cleared all outstanding liabilities owed its former player, Samuel Akurugu, which the indebtedness prompted a three-window transfer ban by the world football governing body, FIFA.

Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, who disclosed this when he received the chairman of Ikwerre local government area of the state, Hon Samuel Nwanosike, on a courtesy visit, noted that management of the team no longer owes the player any money.
Iyaye stressed further that with the payment, Rivers United would not serve any ban as FIFA had stated that the sanction would be lifted “immediately and prior to its complete serving, once the due amount, plus interest is paid.”

“With this clause in the letter from FIFA, it is our hope that it will be lifted immediately as the club prepares for continental and domestic football calendars,” the commissioner said.
He informed the council boss that the Rivers State Government was re-jigging grassroots sports development, hence the willingness of the sports ministry to partner with stakeholders and local governments to unearth talents that would represent the state at all levels of sports competitions.

According to him, but for the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic, Rivers would have been done organising the state sports festival aimed at bringing out the best from those at the grassroots but was quick to add that the fiesta would still hold.

