Rivers Utd emerges 2021/2022 NPFL champion

Rivers United emerged the winner of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League title without kicking a ball after Akwa United defeated closest rival, Plateau United 2-1 in a game watched by Super Eagles Manager, Jose Peseiro.

With Plateau trailing the Pride of Rivers with ten points before the game, a win for them would have taken the suspense till Sunday when Rivers take on Nasarawa United in Lafia, but after the loss in Uyo, and with three games remaining for the team from Jos, the title moved immediately to Port Harcourt.

Also on Saturday, Niger Tornadoes put a dent on Kwara United chase for a continental slot after a 4-0 drubbing of the Afonja Warriors. The battle for other continental slot will continue on Sunday with some top of the bill matches as Remo Stars, Rangers and Enyimba are still chasing the last continental position reserved for the team that finish third.

Enyimba will be playing at home against Heartland who continue to battle relegation while it will be a tough game for Rangers who face Kano Pillars also fighting against the drop in Kano. Remo Stars would be playing away against Katsina United with Lobi Stars playing at home against Dakkada FC.

In Ibadan, it will be Shooting Stars against Abia Warriors while Sunshine Stars will be playing at home against MFM.

