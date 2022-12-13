Confederation cup
Sports

Rivers Utd face ASEC, Motema Pembe in Confed Cup group stage

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Segun Bailey ABUJA Confederation of African Football (CAF) has drawn Rivers United in Group B of the CAF Confederation Cup. Rivers were drawn in the same group with DC Motema Pembe of Congo Democratic Republic, ASEC Mimosa of Cote D’Ivoire and Diables Noir of Congo Brazaville in a draw conducted Tuesday at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. Draw for the group stage also produced for GROUP A: St. Eloi Lupopo, Al Akhder, Marumo Gallants and USM Alger of Algeria. Group C has AS FAR Rabat of Morocco, Future FC, Asko de Kara and Pyramids while GROUP D includes AS Real Bamako of Mali, Yanga SC, US Monastir of Tunisia and TP Mazembe of Zambia. The Pride of Rivers reached the group stage of the competition after they defeated Al Nasr of Libya in the playoffs round. NPFL champions Rivers United beat the Libyan side after they drew 1-1 with Al Nasr in in Tripoli to go through 6-1 on aggregate having won the first leg in Nigeria 6-0.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Atlanta’96 Olympics evergreen in my memory–Falilat Ogunkoya

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

In an exclusive interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the Atlanta ’96 400m bronze medallist, Falilat Ogunkoya- Omotayo, has said athletes should think more of life after their career, among other issues. Excerpts… It has not been all good for Nigeria athletes at the Olympics in recent years but when do you see Nigerians climbing the podium […]
Sports

S’Africa win their first Women’s Cup of Nations title

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hildah Magaia scored twice in the space of eight minutes in the second half after the hour mark to hand South Africa a first-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title as they beat hosts Morocco 2-1 in Saturday’s final in Rabat It ended a run of five finals without success for Banyana Banyana, who […]
Sports

DStv, GOtv beam live Juve, Milan, Spurs, Chelsea ties

Posted on Author Our Reporters

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic Serie A rivalry, as Juventus welcome AC Milan to the Allianz Stadium in Turin on the evening of Sunday 19 September 2021 at 7:45 pm on LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1 (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 33). This […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica