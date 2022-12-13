Rivers Utd face ASEC, Motema Pembe in Confed Cup group stage

Segun Bailey ABUJA Confederation of African Football (CAF) has drawn Rivers United in Group B of the CAF Confederation Cup. Rivers were drawn in the same group with DC Motema Pembe of Congo Democratic Republic, ASEC Mimosa of Cote D’Ivoire and Diables Noir of Congo Brazaville in a draw conducted Tuesday at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. Draw for the group stage also produced for GROUP A: St. Eloi Lupopo, Al Akhder, Marumo Gallants and USM Alger of Algeria. Group C has AS FAR Rabat of Morocco, Future FC, Asko de Kara and Pyramids while GROUP D includes AS Real Bamako of Mali, Yanga SC, US Monastir of Tunisia and TP Mazembe of Zambia. The Pride of Rivers reached the group stage of the competition after they defeated Al Nasr of Libya in the playoffs round. NPFL champions Rivers United beat the Libyan side after they drew 1-1 with Al Nasr in in Tripoli to go through 6-1 on aggregate having won the first leg in Nigeria 6-0.
