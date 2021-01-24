Sports

Rivers Utd set up continental cracker with Enyimba

• Beat B’Celtic 5-0 aggregate

 

The CAF Confederation Cup final knockout round before the group stage will be a battle of two Nigeria clubsides after Rivers United set up a cracker with two-time CAF Champions League winner, Enyimba. Enyimba failed to progress to the group stage of the Champions League, thereby dropping to the second tier of the CAF continental cup, a competition Rivers United qualified for initially.

 

With the draw, the Aba Million-  aires will be meeting the winner between Rivers United and Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa.

 

Rivers had defeated Celtic 2-0 in the first leg played in South Africa with the second leg postponed after the Nigeria government decided not to grant Celtic waiver to enter the country for the second leg.

 

The game played on Saturday in Port Novo, Benin Republic, saw the Port Harcourt side defeating Celtic 3-0 with goals from Godwin Aguda, who scored a brace and another goal from Fortune Omoniwari to secured a 5-0 aggregates win.

 

River United currently top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table will be looking for to eliminating Enyimba while the Coach Fatai Osho- led Enyimba will be banking on their experience on the continent to qualify for the group stage of the Confederation Cup, the only trophy missing in their cabinet after winning the CAF Champions League, NPFL title, Super Cup and the FA Cup among other titles

