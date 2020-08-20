Sports

Rivers Utd’ll not accept injustice –Iyaye

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, has dispelled rumours that Rivers United had agreed on a deal with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to accept whatever decision that evolves from the ongoing intervention of the Federation on the interpretation of the Point-Per-Game (PPG) over the 2019/2020 Football Season. According to him, at no time did the Ministry or officials of Rivers United concede its protest for second place on the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table to the NFF or League Management Company (LMC).

Speaking while inspecting the re-construction and re-grassing work at the main bowl and football training pitches of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex in Port Harcourt, Iyaye said that insinuations being circulated in the media do not reflect the true position of what transpired at a virtual meeting with the NFF.

He disclosed that the virtual meeting which had the NFF president, Amaju Pinnick; LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko; Rivers Ministry of Sports Permanent Secretary, Honour Sirawoo; General Manager, Rivers United, Okey Kpalukwu and himself in attendance looked at the football club’s position to the NFF and LMC.

