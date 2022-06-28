Rivers Utd’ll represent Nigeria strongly in CAF Champions League – Green

The Sole Administrator of Rivers United, Chris Green, has assured Nigerians that newly emerged champions of the 2022 Nigeria Professional Football League, Rivers United, will make the country proud in the CAF Champions League next season. Speaking with Wakawaka Sports Extra, the lawyer and football administrator said the giant strides recorded were as a result of the unflinching support from the Rivers State governor. He added that his years of experience in football management also contributed to the success of the team. “This is coming like a fresh dew to the people of Rivers State. They have waited for a day like this and finally it has come. The magic was done by Governor Nyesom Wike because of the wisdom he moved Rivers United from the Ministry of Sports and superintendent over it. “With four matches to go, it is unprecedented. Rivers United has broken records only in one season just because of the singular action of the governor. “It’s a lesson for everybody that you don’t throw away experience. We need square pegs in square holes. With this we still have people that can do these things. I can assure Nigerians that we will be very good ambassadors.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...