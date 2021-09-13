News Top Stories

Rivers v FG: VAT should be state matter –Sagay

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has added his voice to the national debate on the appropriate authority to collect Value Added Tax (VAT).

 

The debate followed the landmark judgement of a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt empowering the Rivers State government to collect VAT from companies operating within its territorial space.

 

The Rivers State House of Assembly has since given a legislative seal to the matter, even as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has approached the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal for a return to status quo. Weighing-in on the development,

 

Sagay said VAT ought to be a state matter, hence federating units should be allowed to collect the tax on consumption, to enable them deliver the dividend of democracy to the people.

 

Upon collection of the tax, the professor of law proposed that the collecting state should keep “a very high proportion of that VAT and then release a much smaller proportion to both federal use and the use of other states”.

 

He, therefore, called for a review of the situation in favour of states that, he argued, bore the burden of infrastructure, among others.

 

The foremost constitutional lawyer, who offered these perspectives in a telephone conversation with our correspondent, however, stated that he was not certain about the constitutional “aspect” of VAT.

 

He started by warning that taxation was a “very technical area”, and that he has not really read it. As a result, the learned silk said he did not want to express an opinion before reading materials, some of which he had got.

 

Pressed further, Sagay said: “Everybody knows me as a federalist. So, I have never been happy with the Federal Government collecting VAT when the state that laboured for it, will be getting little or nothing.

 

“I mean Lagos State is a state in which thousands arrive every day and all the resources of Lagos State are consumed by these people; say, hospitals, markets, roads are filled and Lagos State has to bear the burden of actually making all these facilities available for use at great expense.

 

“And now, the money some of these people spend in the process of using Lagos State facilities is now taken to the centre and distributed elsewhere.

 

“So, Lagos State does not now get the money back to create a good environment for people, who are flocking into the state that does not look fair, in my view.”

