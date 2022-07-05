Metro & Crime

Rivers’ Varsity suspends prof over alleged rape of 20 -year-old female student

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt Comment(0)

The Rivers State University of Science and Technology has suspended the Head of Department of Microbiology, Prof. David N. Ogbonna for allegedly raping a 20-year old student of the department.

The institution took the decision following the arraignment of the Professor at a Port Harcourt Magistrate Court after being accused by the 20yr old female student of the department.

He was arraigned by the Rivers State Police command on allegations of unlawful and indecent sexual assault of a female student, and was granted bail in the sum of N2,000,000 (Two million naira) and other stringent bail condition.

Ogbonna was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Menenen F. Poromon Esq, of Chief Magistrate Court 13 where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate after listening to the argument of parties to the case granted the accused the N2 million bail with the condition that the surety must be a resident in the Magisterial district, and subsequently adjourned the case to July 20, 2022.

The charge sheet read that: “You, Professor David Ogbonna on 16th day of May, 2022 at Rivers State University campus, Oruwokwo in Obio/Akpor Magisterial district, but triable in Porthacourt Magisterial district, did unlawfully and indecently assault a ‘f’ aged Twenty years by inserting your penis into her vagina thereby committed an offence punishable under section 360 of the criminal code CAP 37 Vol.11 of laws of Rivers State, Nigeria 1999.”

The lead defense lawyer, O.C. Higher King urged the court to grant the defendant bail on selfrecognition considering his status in the society.

But the lawyer representing International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Rivers State branch, Emi Jim George urged the court not to grant the accused bail over the alleged threat that he might pose to the victim’s life.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

