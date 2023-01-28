Rivers: Vigilance group member shoots man dead after collecting N25, 000

A local vigilance group known as OSPAC in Omademe Community in IKwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, has reportedly shot dead one Godspower Dimkpa after collecting N25, 000 as bail money. The incident happened barely 72 hours after the Rivers State Commissioner of Police Command, Effiong Okon, banned vigilance groups in the state from carrying firearms while discharging their duties.

The 29 year-old Dimkpa, a father of two children was said to have been ambushed and shot dead by Omademe OSPAC members on his way to IPO 2, his community after he was released from OSPAC cell. The deceased, a landlord, was said to have had a misunderstanding with one of his tenants, which led to the intervention of OSPAC, and his detention in their cell. His elder brother, Luggard Dimkpa, said: “The tenant, a CDC Chairman in IPO, brought OSPAC from Omademe to arrest my brother. “They arrested my brother and I bailed him with 25,000 naira.. The Police should help me find the OSPAC people, the CDC Chairman and John, Chamberlain, and Precious.”

