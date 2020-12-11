Rivers: Wife stabs ex-councillor to death

A former supervisory councillor in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Kinikanwo Amadi aka Skin, has been stabbed to death allegedly by his wife. Amadi was reportedly murdered on Wednesday night by his wife, Mrs. Ihuoma Amadi, in Nkpolu-Rumuigbo, Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area. According to a source, the victim and his wife had been having squabbles for sometime, but it worsened on Wednesday night. The news of Amadi’s death was broken by his friends and political associates who have been mourning him on Facebook, displaying the his pictures amid tributes. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, has confirmed the incident. He, however, said he did not have the full details yet.

