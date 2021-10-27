Rivers won’t enact judiciary financial autonomy bill –Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike insists the state government will not enact a bill granting the judiciary financial autonomy. According to him, it will be futile to bother the House of Assembly with such a bill since the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has already granted the judiciary independence.

Wike, who made this assertion at a dinner in honour of delegates to the 61st annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA) at Government House, Port Harcourt, said since Nigeria does not practice unitary system of government, it would be wrong for the Federal Government to direct states on how they should run their affairs. He said Rivers would resist any attempt by the Federal Government to deduct funds meant for the state under the guise of implementing financial autonomy for the judiciary. The governor said: “Nobody can force me on how my state will operate.

Nobody can say send this bill to the legislature for judiciary autonomy. The constitution has already guaranteed that the judiciary must be independent and we have agreed on that. “Amendment has been done that the judiciary must be independent, and on first line charge. If I’m not obeying that, there is a sanction for it.” According to him, the state government has released all 2021 capital expenditure due to the judiciary since September, challenging the Federal Government to prove it has done the same. Wike urged the Federal Government to desist from playing politics with the issue of financial autonomy for the judiciary, saying with decrepit Federal High Court buildings the FG cannot truly claim it fully supports financial autonomy for the judiciary. “Are they giving the judiciary at the federal level the budget they are supposed to have in order to put the courts in order?” he asked.

The governor said the NBA cannot continue to be docile when the law enforcement agencies are used by the Federal Government to intimidate and harass judges, adding that “when the judiciary is destroyed, the legal profession is gone”. Wike also took a swipe at the past leadership of the NBA for not protesting against the closure of courts in Rivers for almost two years by the Chibuike Amaechi administration. The NBA President, Olumide Akpata (SAN), commended Wike for supporting the judiciary and Bar.

