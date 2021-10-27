News

Rivers won’t enact judiciary financial autonomy bill –Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike insists the state government will not enact a bill granting the judiciary financial autonomy. According to him, it will be futile to bother the House of Assembly with such a bill since the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has already granted the judiciary independence.

Wike, who made this assertion at a dinner in honour of delegates to the 61st annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA) at Government House, Port Harcourt, said since Nigeria does not practice unitary system of government, it would be wrong for the Federal Government to direct states on how they should run their affairs. He said Rivers would resist any attempt by the Federal Government to deduct funds meant for the state under the guise of implementing financial autonomy for the judiciary. The governor said: “Nobody can force me on how my state will operate.

Nobody can say send this bill to the legislature for judiciary autonomy. The constitution has already guaranteed that the judiciary must be independent and we have agreed on that. “Amendment has been done that the judiciary must be independent, and on first line charge. If I’m not obeying that, there is a sanction for it.” According to him, the state government has released all 2021 capital expenditure due to the judiciary since September, challenging the Federal Government to prove it has done the same. Wike urged the Federal Government to desist from playing politics with the issue of financial autonomy for the judiciary, saying with decrepit Federal High Court buildings the FG cannot truly claim it fully supports financial autonomy for the judiciary. “Are they giving the judiciary at the federal level the budget they are supposed to have in order to put the courts in order?” he asked.

The governor said the NBA cannot continue to be docile when the law enforcement agencies are used by the Federal Government to intimidate and harass judges, adding that “when the judiciary is destroyed, the legal profession is gone”. Wike also took a swipe at the past leadership of the NBA for not protesting against the closure of courts in Rivers for almost two years by the Chibuike Amaechi administration. The NBA President, Olumide Akpata (SAN), commended Wike for supporting the judiciary and Bar.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Lagos activates 10 sample collection centres

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of efforts to mitigate the effects of the third wave of COVID-19 in Lagos, the state government yesterday said it had activated 10 COVID Oxygen Treatment and Sample Collection Centres as well as 20 Local Government Area (LGA) Based COVID Sample Collection Sites. This was even as the State TaskforceonCounterfeit, Fake Drugs and […]
News

Ignoring youths Nigeria’s biggest crisis, says Peter Obi

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has identified ignoring and shortchanging youths as Nigeria’s biggest crisis. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vicepresidential candidate in the 2019 general election said government had failed to improve the economy because of many years of neglecting youths. Obi said this at the Eighth Annual Public Lecture organised by […]
News

Zulum: We’ll not be deterred by attack on General Hospital

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday condemned the attack on Magumeri General Hospital in its totality, saying that the attack would not deter his administration’s reconstruction and resettlement drive in the state. The governor who paid a sympathy visit to Magumeri, headquarters of Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State, directed the Commissioner for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica