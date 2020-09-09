News

Rivers: Workers suspend strike after labour, govt sign truce

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

 

The planned protest and strike by the organised labour in Rivers State yesterday did not go ahead following a truce brokered between the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the state government.

 

The workers in the state, who had threatened to embark on strike, are demanding payment of their outstanding salary arrears and promotion arrears since 2015, as well as payment of pension and gratuity of retired workers in the state since 2015, and official circular to back the payment of the new national minimum wage.

 

When leaders of the organised labour stormed Port- Harcourt, the state capital, yesterday they went straight to thePort-HarcourtInternational Airport, Omagwa, chanting solidarity songs from where they wenttotheGovernmentHouse.

 

At the Government House, the union leaders were said to have a meeting with some key government officials, where they signed an agreement on the implementation of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustments.

 

The state government was represented at the meeting by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo; Head of Service (HoS), Rufus Godwins; Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim and Dr. Ayebaesin Beredugo, who signed on behalf of the Rivers State Government.

 

The labour union representatives were the NLCPresident, Comrade Ayuba Wabba; NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja; Secretary General of TUC, Musa Lawal; the state Chairman of NLC, Mrs. Beatrice Itubo; state Chairman of TUC, Austin Jonah; JPSNC, Rivers State, Chuku Emecheta and the Secretary General of the state TUC, Obi Fortune signed on behalf of the organised Labour.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

