Metro & Crime

Rivers Youth Election turns bloody, one shot dead

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harco urt Comment(0)

The Onne Youth Council election in Eleme Local Government of Rivers’ State has turned bloody as one person was reportedly shot dead yesterday after disagreement trailed the tension packed election.

 

The election, which had been postponed by the court for years due to the resultant disagreement among youths that are sharply divided along national political lines, was contested by David Osarobe, Tobiah Silas Tete and Samuel Owinkpe. One Victor Amasi, a source claimed, was reportedly killed al- though accidentally by a security personnel among others drafted by the authorities to maintain law and order during the election.

 

The source also said that the election was suspended midway by the electoral committee after receiving “directives” from the authorities, noting that this led to a “protest to the traditional leaders” of the community.

 

The source added that after considering the likely consequences of an inconclusive election, the leaders of the area “declared David Osarobe as the winner of the election” which led to wild jubilation during which a stray bullet from the security personnel hit Amasi.

 

The victim was said to have died while being rushed to the hospital for treatment. But the Rivers State Police Command has dismissed the report that the deceased was shot by a police officer.

 

 

The spokesman of the command, Grace Iringe Koko, while acknowledging that the command was yet to receive a report of the death as at the time of this report, dissociated the police from the shooting.

 

Onne Community, which hosts Onne Ports, the second biggest Port outside Lagos is home to various Federal establishments and oil servicing companies that the youth leader of the Onne Youth Council has near direct access to.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Bayelsa still has 38 active cases

Posted on Author Reporter

Pauline Onyibe,Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Health, Newton Igwele has insisted that citizens should not panic even though the state still has 38 active cases so long as they observe all the COVID-19 protocols to avoid further transmission. Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa during a press briefing, Igwele said all should avoid a gathering […]
Metro & Crime

‘Military students’ torture 11-year-old boy with hot iron over missing phone

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Members of the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN) have urged the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to do everything humanly possible to arrest a young lady and her friends for allegedly brutalising an 11-year-old house boy with hot iron at the Mushin area.   The boy, identified as Tobi, was allegedly tortured […]
Metro & Crime

Invest more in agric, stakeholders tell Bayelsa govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector of Bayelsa State have called on the state government to continue to invest more and encourage youths involved in artisanal refining to embrace farming as means to ending issues of pipeline vandalism that lead to wanton environmental degradation. The call was made on Thursday by a cross-section of participants, drawn […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica