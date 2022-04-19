Rivers Youth Election turns bloody, one shot dead

The Onne Youth Council election in Eleme Local Government of Rivers’ State has turned bloody as one person was reportedly shot dead yesterday after disagreement trailed the tension packed election.

The election, which had been postponed by the court for years due to the resultant disagreement among youths that are sharply divided along national political lines, was contested by David Osarobe, Tobiah Silas Tete and Samuel Owinkpe. One Victor Amasi, a source claimed, was reportedly killed al- though accidentally by a security personnel among others drafted by the authorities to maintain law and order during the election.

The source also said that the election was suspended midway by the electoral committee after receiving “directives” from the authorities, noting that this led to a “protest to the traditional leaders” of the community.

The source added that after considering the likely consequences of an inconclusive election, the leaders of the area “declared David Osarobe as the winner of the election” which led to wild jubilation during which a stray bullet from the security personnel hit Amasi.

The victim was said to have died while being rushed to the hospital for treatment. But the Rivers State Police Command has dismissed the report that the deceased was shot by a police officer.

The spokesman of the command, Grace Iringe Koko, while acknowledging that the command was yet to receive a report of the death as at the time of this report, dissociated the police from the shooting.

Onne Community, which hosts Onne Ports, the second biggest Port outside Lagos is home to various Federal establishments and oil servicing companies that the youth leader of the Onne Youth Council has near direct access to.

