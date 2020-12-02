News

Rivers: Youths protest sale of Afam power plant

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Hundreds of youths in the Afam community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State are protesting against what they described as alleged sales of the Afam Power Plant without the input of the community.

 

This was as the youths complained that the community was unfairly treated in the matter. They, however, claimed that Afam Power Plant was sold by the Bureau of Public Enterprises to Transcorp Power Consortium without considering the interest of the community in the sale.

 

The Afam Power Plant was handed over by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in September in Abuja by Transcorp Power Consortium, which emerged the preferred bidder with an offer of N105 billion.

 

The protesting youths  during their peaceful protest in the community yesterday carried placards of various inscriptions denouncing the sales of the power plant.

 

The Youth President of Okoloma Afam community in Oyigbo Local Government Area, Stanlelyson Ayaka told journalists during the protest that the people of the area were not against the sale of the power plant, but were unhappy that they were sidelined in the process of the sale

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

