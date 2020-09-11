Rivers: Youths, women protest blackout at Afam power station

Several youths and women from communities in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State yesterday staged a peaceful protest at the Afam Power Station over what they decried as total blackout in their communities. The protesters, who were said to have earlier issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) to restore power supply to the council, stormed the Afam Power Station to protest their grievances. The protest was convened by the Oyigbo People’s Assembly (OPA) with support from stakeholders and pressure groups from the LGA.

The protesters, who came from Obeama, Izuoma, Mirinwanyi were joined during the protests by some residents of Afam community, said they were fed up with the state of electricity supply in Oyigbo, complaining that Afam Power Station is supposed to supply them uninterrupted power supply 24 hours each day. The protesters, who were said to have barricaded the only access road leading to Afam Power Plant, lamented what they described as the “huge bill” given them by PHEDC for several months, even as they decried the disconnection carried out by the distribution company.

