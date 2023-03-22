Rlhodes-Vivour To Tinubu, Your Call For Healing Can’t Happen Without JusticeL

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has said that the call by President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for healing after the general election cannot happen without justice to all the alleged infractions that happened during the election.

Speaking at a press conference, Rhodes-Vivour said his message during the campaigns was based on empathy, love, and good governance devoid of rancor.

Rhodes-Vivour said the party will explore all available legal options to address alleged injustices that marred the governorship and assembly polls in the state.

He said, “Yesterday I spent my day visiting victims of Saturday’s state back terrorism and violence from Abule-Ado to Surulere, Apapa, and Ikeja. I met with young men and women with bullets lodged in their bodies deep cuts, fractured legs, etc.

“I reach out to you to say I am with you I feel your pain and we myself the deputy governor are by your side. We have launched the platform GRV cares 2023 and anyone who has suffered violence should upload their picture, hospital bills, and police report and we will help towards offsetting these bills.

“Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu called for healing yesterday, but healing cannot happen without justice. The APC unleashed evil on Lagosian, diabolically with their fetish rites and curses during the day, and physical violence against all Lagosian, yet they want the peace of a graveyard, they want the healing of the dead.

“The thrust of my message isn’t to the evil cult organization of the APC, but it is to the indigenous Lagosian and Lagosian at large. We cannot afford to have an agberocracy – or a military type of government that will use violence and diabolical means to create a one-party state – from Ikoyi to Ikeja to Ikorodu, we were all disenfranchised.

“They could not campaign on their past records, so they stoked ethnic strife. For the ambition of one man and his cult, the entire credibility that inec had built over the last 4 years was ripped to shreds.

“For the ambition of one man, we saw our traditional institutions reduced to pawns, tools, oro rites that are done at night were done during the day, invoking in broad daylight the spell that Senator Tinubu and his cult have used to keep Lagos bound.

“This was no election, it was violence on multiple levels, diabolically and physically. On this ambition, they sowed seeds that could potentially lead to an outcome like the Rwandan genocide. Lagosian, our enemies are not our neighbors or visitors, or fellow Lagosian with diverse tongues.

“Our common enemy is violence, insecurity, poverty, stagnation, corruption, and underdevelopment. It is these same people responsible for these, that have weaponized poverty and ethnicity to distract us from their evil endeavors and diabolical activities. We will never have a free and fair election under a Tinubu presidency.

“They have tried to destroy years of delicately balanced ethnic relations, years of intermarriage and friendships, years of commerce, and years of building Lagos into the economic juggernaut that it is.

“I call on the silent majority, decent and cultured Lagosian, indigenous Lagosian, and Lagosian at large to speak out. It is enough of the worst of us defining the rest of us. On Saturday, we saw their vision for Lagos and agberocracy, and we will fight through all legal channels to birth our Lagos.”

