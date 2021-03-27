RMAFC canvasses review of revenue sharing formula to promote equity

The ongoing review of the nation’s revenue sharing formula has been described as an elixir for the promotion of justice, fairness and equity. Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Engr. Elias Mbam, said a major review of the nation’s revenue formula was carried out in 1992 during the military regime. Mbam, who addressed selected journalists in Abuja recently noted that the commission was committed to good governance and the rule of law.

He further stated that the processes of the review have not been easy given some political influences and vested interests that have always been a clog in the wheel of progress. According to him, despite the political bottleneck, the commission would strengthen all the gray areas and ensure seamless implementation of the policies.

‘‘We have commenced a process of review of the revenue sharing formula. The present formula we are using dates as far back as 1992 during the military regime. In 2004, there was a court ruling that the only beneficiaries of the Federation Account are the three tiers of government, which are the federal, state and local governments.

‘‘That means that disbursing money for ecology, FCT, stabilisation and natural resources are all illegal if it is directly from the Federation Account because then there were lines of expenditures from the Federation Account. Because of that ruling, the Presidency in 2004 in line with the provisions of the constitution that where an Act is inconsistent with the Constitution the President has powers to issue a modification order to bring the Act in conformity with the constitution. ‘‘In 2004 the then President issued a modification order to bring all these expenditures to be part of Federal government allocation. So, one can say that the review was done in 2004. The commission has commenced the process of the review but it has not been easy because of too many interests, there are extremely interests”, Mbam said.

