RMAFC: COVID-19 delays salaries, allowances’ review

he raging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its disruptions have slowed down pace of work progress on review of political office holders’ salaries and allowances by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

RMAFC chairman, Engr. Elias Mbam, in an interview with New Telegraph, said the commission was on course with its commitment to carry out a comprehensive review of salaries and allowances of political and elected office holders.

Mbam lamented that the pace of progress is being hampered by disruptions occasioned by COVID-19.

He said inability to go to work during the lockdown affected everything done by the commission in that regard.

According to him, the process must be carried through.

“Everything is affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. We have started the process. In fact, we are gradually working on it save for this COVID-19. We can’t put hold on it; it’s our responsibility.”

Asked by New Telegraph how long it will take the commission to get revised emoluments of elected and political office holders ready, Mbam said: “You know, we just started work, even now not everybody has started coming to work. What I can tell you is: It’s our initiative and work is already ongoing on it. We will have it completed.”

The RMAFC chairman had, in March at the heat of a crumbling oil price and coronavirus pandemic crippling the economy, told New Telegraph about the impending slash in salaries and allowances of elected and political office holders.

“You know, the commission said it would review the allowances and perks paid to those categories of officials. The commission, if you recall didn’t disclose if the review would be downward or upward. Given what is happening now, with our economy grounded as a result of COVID-19 and oil price on its lowest low ever, the commission has fast tracked the review.

“We have already started taking action. It’s very obvious now that we need to fast track our salaries/allowances’ review of those category of personnel. We have started it before, but we are speeding it up. It’s becoming more obvious that there is need to review it. The review has been done. Hopefully, we get to the end,” Mbam said.

He pointed out that diversification of economy away from oil to other sources of revenue is the only solution to navigate economy from constant shocks.

“The solution to our economic problems is diversification to other sources revenue. We need to diversify to complement what we are doing now,” he reiterated.

Asked about his view with regards to the planned merger of RMAFC and the National Salary and Wages Commission to be one agency in line with Steve Orasanye’s committee report on MDAs merger, he said no appointee of government questions government’s decision.

“We don’t have a say as a commission. It’s government’s decision. Government is at liberty to review, take any action it deems fit. We are waiting for the decision and outcome.

