RMAFC, EFCC, ICPC tackle agencies holding FG’s revenue

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have concluded plans to embark on nationwide verification and reconciliation exercise on revenue inflows, remittances from relevant organisations to the appropriate government treasury.

The exercise, billed to commence first week of October 2020, will track fund remittance from 1st January 2016 to 31st December 2019. RMAFC Chairman, Engr. Elias Mbam, made the disclosure at an interactive session organised for the consultants that are engaged in carrying out this exercise in Abuja on Friday. Mbam commended the participants, stating that RMAFC’s mandate includes monitoring all revenue accruals into the Federation Account and disbursement while blocking leakages.

This, according to him, is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s charge while inaugurating the Chairman and Members of the Commission to use all legal ways and means to block revenue leakages and maximize inflow to the Federation Account.

The RMAFC boss noted that the collaboration with EFCC and ICPC is to provide close monitoring of the recovered accruable funds to the Federation Account while advising participating organizations not to join issues with any defaulting organisation, but rather submit their established reports to the Commission through the Coordinating Committee of the project.

In his speech, Mr. Hamza Abdulahi, who represented the acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Mohammed Umar, thanked RMAFC for finding it worthy to collaborate with EFCC in tracking and blocking revenue leakages.

Hamza stated that EFCC has helped to recover more than N300 billion in a similar collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), promising not to compromise the agency’s track record by making sure that every revenue defaulter will be made to face the full wrath of the law

