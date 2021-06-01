News Top Stories

RMAFC: Govt agencies remit N1.5 trn into federation purse

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

Revenue generating agencies of government remitted N1.5 trillion into federation purse in the first quarter of 2021, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) confirmed in a statement.

 

A statement issued by the commission’s Public Relations Officer, Nwachukwu Christian, quoted its Chairman, Engr. Elias Mbam, as confirming the figure while receiving a revenue performance report from the Post- Mortem Sub- Committee of the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in Abuja.

 

The report, according to the statement, rated the Federal Inland Revenue Service as making the highest remittance of more than N759.857 billion, the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), was said to have surpassed its target for the quarter to net N2.4 billion.

 

Others, whose contributions brought funds into the account, include the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporations (NNPC) N47.530 billion; Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) N452.510 billion and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) N275.654 billion.

 

Mbam further disclosed that more than N496.390 billion was also remitted into the account as Value Added Tax (VAT) for the first quarter of 2021.

 

This, according to him, surpassed the targeted tax revenue by more than N36.803 million, representing 108.01 per cent for the period under review.

 

On recoveries of outstanding arrears due to the account, the RMAFC chairman informed that the commission, in collaboration with the Post- Mortem Sub-Committee of FAAC, also received arrears of payments totaling more than N260.137 billion.

 

This is in addition to more than N845.123 billion that the sub- committee recovered in the year 2020.

 

He noted that RMAFC was committed in its effort to increasing revenue generation into the account and equitable distribution of the accrued revenue to the three tiers of government

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG to probe Borno gov’s claim on ‘repentant’ ex-combatants

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

There are indications that the Federal Government may investigate claims by Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, that some deradicalised Boko Haram fighters are providing intelligence to their adamant colleagues, thereby abandoning the oath of loyalty and fidelity they took upon surrendering to the State.   In its ‘carrot-and-stick’ approach to dealing with the insurgency […]
News

‘Training Day’ short film shines light on suppression of citizen’s digital rights

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In the wake of the recent actions of nation state actors and associated groups in many African countries to subvert civil and digital rights of their citizens,   Paradigm Initiative, a pan-African social enterprise working to advance digital rights and inclusion in Africa, has released a short film entitled Training Day as a vehicle to […]
News

NCPC and the footprints of a colossus

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The appointment of the Plateau-born famed minister of the gospel, Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), on June 26th 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari attracted loud applauses within the Christian community in Nigeria. Rev. Pam emerged leader of the commission on the hills of the unceremonious exist of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica