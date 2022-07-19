RMAFC: Govt shops for new head as Mbam, 3 commissioners quit

The Federal Government has tipped a substantive head for the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in the person of Usman Mahmud Hassan, a commissioner fromKadunaState, following the voluntary resignation of Engr Elias Mbam and three other commissioners who threw in their “towels,” in pursuit of political offices, New Telegraph exclusively learnt. All the four but one failed in their political ambitions leaving them stranded in their various states and unabletoreturntotheCommission. The four commissioners that resigned include Mbam (chairman, from Ebonyi State), who contested under All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primaries. The exercise was marredbyparallelprimaries said to have been conducted by a factional group. Ibrahim Bako Bagudu Shettima (Niger State) who resigned to contest the primary in Niger but failed; and Rilwan Hussein Abarshi (Kebbi) who equally resigned from RMAFC as commissioner and also failed in the state’s primary election. Alhaji Shuaib Abdullah Yaman from Kwara State is the only resigned RMAFC commis- sioner that won the gubernatorial primaries under Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “Three out of the four who resigned their positions from RMAFC to contest in concluded political parties’ primarieshad their ambition bungled, including RMAFC chairman, leaving only a commissioner that successfully pulled through in the party’s primary conducted in his state. The truncated ambition of Elias Mbam and three commissioners of the RMAFC left them in limbo, floating with shattered ambition,” a top insider source revealed to New Telegraph yesterday. According to the official who spoke anonymously to New Telegraph, Mbam had alwayshad hispoliticalambitiontiedtowantingtobenext governor of Ebonyi. “When the political whistle was, therefore, blown for start of next dispensation, and with the new Electoral Act, they had no choice but to resign from theirpositions. Of course, Mbam, likeothers, wrote his resignation and pigeonholedit. Theykeptitand werestillcoming totheoffice. If they had their ways, they wanted to go into primaries still holding to their subsisting post. The new Electoral Act makes such invalid; and the unequivocal declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari to all government’s appointees eyeing political positions to resign sealed their fate,” he told our correspondentinAbuja, adding: “The Commission is currently being overseen by an Acting Chairman, Umar Farouk Abdullahi (Kano); Usman MahmudHassan, the commissioner representing Kaduna, had been screened as substantive replacement by the Senate Committee on Financeandisawaitinglager endorsement by the Senate beforepublicannouncement. “LastWednesday, wewere attheNationalAssembly. The Senate Committee on Finance has concluded screening on Usman Mahmud Hassan, the commissioner representing KadunaStateas asubstantivereplacementfor Engr Mbam.” Relatedly, this medium was informed that the new revenue formula presented by the Commission two months ago to President Buhari had yet to be transmitted to the National Assembly. The document, according to the source, is still domiciled with the Presidency.

“The Commission has done its portion of work. It completed job on new revenue formula and presented same to Mr President. The President will now transmit it to the National Assembly for deliberation. So, the ball is in the court of executive and legislative arms,” he noted. However, RMAFC’s Spokesperson, Mr Chris Nwachukwu, who had said he was driving at the time New Telegraph called him for official response, pledged to revert, but didn’t pick subsequent calls put to him as reminder.

