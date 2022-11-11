News Top Stories

RMAFC insists C’River received stabilisation fund

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has said it recommended approval and disbursement of over N10 billion from the stabilisation fund account to Cross River and other states in the last two years. The Commission’s affirmation is coming days after Cross River denied receiving $500 million from the Federal Government’s stabilisation fund for ceding the Bakassi Peninsula and the attendant loss of oil wells to Akwa Ibom.

RMAFC Chairman, Mohammed Shehu, who was quoted in a statement yesterday by the spokesperson Nwachukwu Christian reiterated that the funds had been disbursed from the stabilisation fund to states. The statement quoted Bello as saying that the agency’s recommendation for disbursement from the stabilisation fund is in line with the provision of section 5(7) of cap A15 LFN 2004 under which the stabilisation fund was established and empowers the Commission to work out an acceptable threshold from the stabilisation account.

He named Cross River as one of the states benefiting from this, stating that Cross River has been having a five years renewable recommendation for a monthly payment of N500 million from the stabilisation account since 2008. Bello clarified that those recommendations from the Commission for approval and payment are always in the local currency of naira.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

2nd Niger bridge
News

IPOB: Name 2nd Niger Bridge after Igbo sons, daughters not Buhari

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has rejected naming the Second Niger Bridge after President Muhammadu Buhari but after prominent Igbo sons and daughters. The separatist group made its position known via a statement issued Wednesday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, saying: “Under his watch our youths have been slaughtered by security […]
News Top Stories

Kalu mourns death of Sound Sultan

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, yesterday, expressed sadness over the passing of popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi (aka Sound Sultan).   Describing the talented rapper and comedian as a one of the best in the Nigerian entertainment industry, Kalu urged the Nigerian youth to […]
News

2023: Ignore electoral, political participation at own peril, Jega tell workers

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Former chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has advised Nigerian workers to either participate in the forthcoming elections to determine who would govern them, or sit back and allow a continuation of bad governance. Jega, who chaired a Political Roundtable organised by the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) yesterday in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica