RMAFC: Justice prevails at last

Historically, the tussle to trounce injustice has always been an intrinsic theme of society, the weak against the powerful, good against evil, capitalism against socialism and so forth. Here lies a nation whose political ambivalence stems from a hapless fortune of dishonest and selfish leadership time and time again.

Sadly, from our heroes’ past to the youths of today, corruption remains as palpable as ever. Whether it be the bias sharing of a piece of cake between two boys or the deplorable cynical battle between gargantuan institutions seeking to tilt the indices of power to their favour, with one standing firm on its virtues, it is unfair to say justice seldom prevails but thankfully it does on this occasion. Nearly anything can be kept clandestine until a day of reckoning rears unheralded.

The Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) recently took flak for litigating three other parties for interference in performing its constitutional functions. Seen as a freshly baked sizzling pie from the oven of revenue accrual, more dominant parties namely; The Office of the Attorney General, the office of the finance minister and the Federal Inland Revenue Service sought to gain control or in the case of the latter, wiggle past accountability.

The revenue mobilisation board was established in 1989 by decree and later amended under the constitution in 1993 with mandated duties to advise the federal and state governments on fiscal efficiency and methods by which their revenue can be increased, determination of remuneration packages of political office holders but also a supervisory and monitoring duty of the assessment, collection, accounting or enforcement of taxes and levies due to the federation or any of its agencies except for those authorised by the minister responsible for finance by regulation.

The FIRS seeking autonomy and a prerogative to be non-answerable to the supervisory power of the RMAFC, questioned the plaintiff ’s regulatory power, to which the court thwarted the notion, citing the constitution as pre-eminent over amendable Acts. In this classic Act vs. Constitution bout, taking place at the Federal High Court of Justice, the supremacy of the constitution prevailed with the court presided by Hon. Justice Taiwo Taiwo granting five of the six reliefs prayed by the plaintiff (RMAFC). “I have read intoto, the provisions of section 68(5) vis a vis the constitutional provisions as it pertains to the plaintiff.

It is my well-considered view that this provision does not render the plaintiff a subsidiary of the 3rd defendant.” Understanding the schematics of the Act amendments in the Nigerian National Assembly is mind-boggling to say the least. On the surface the Acts depict an image of baby pattern on a muddy puddle owing to incessant calibrations of laws constantly tweaked to suit people in power, for example; the financial Act most recently amended in 2021.

The Ministry of Finance was firmly put in its place recently as it attempted to make regulations regarding the allocation and distribution of arrears of relevant Stamp Duties and Electronic money transfer levies collected between 2015 and 2019 fiscal year. Quoting the Finance Act 2021 section 89 (3) of the stamp duties act in her representative’s counter deposition, the court found it contrary to the provisions in section 163 and paragraph 32(b) of part 1 of the 3rd schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN).

The Court also made it clear that the Minister of Finance could not make rules, regulations and guidelines for the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal commission (RMFAC) The office of the minister was also warned that any monies paid into any account alternative to the Federation Account will risk paying a statutory fine of five million naira and imprisonment not exceeding five years. In recent times, our nation has cut an anomic figure, notoriously appearing inside the top 20 most corrupt nations in Africa via Transparency International. But it is the seemingly nonexistence of rule of law that magnifies its impairment. Nevertheless, I am careful not to count my chickens before they hatch but this victory is rarer than a ray of sunshine during the winter solstice. Needless to say, we are tired of beckoning the government to help in the fight against corruption as though a mad man needs telling to tie garbage around his waist. So help us God.

Audu is a veteran journalist and social justice crusader

