RMAFC moves to track unremitted revenue

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has enlisted services of consultants to begin auditing of revenue remittances into federation purse by revenue generating agencies of the government. The commission, which made this known yesterday via a statement issued by its Chief Public Relations Officer, Nwachukwu Christian, said Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is collaborating with it to ensure hitch- free exercise.

Towards this end, Executive Chairman of the Commission, Engr. Elias Mbam, has urged revenue agencies to collaborate and cooperate with the commission in achieving the task. Mbam gave the advice during a stakeholders’ meeting with the heads of revenue agencies of government.

He said the meeting was to acquaint heads of revenue agencies with the mandate and activities of the commission; and to seek for their collaboration on the on-going exercise on reconciliation of revenue remittances into the federation account from 1st January 2016 to 31st December 2019. “It is the responsibility of the commission to monitor all the accruals of revenue to and from the Federation Account while blocking leakages,” he said.

